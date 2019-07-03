Paul Phillips impressed with Buxton FC squad’s fitness levels on return to training

Buxton FC boss Paul Phillips ran the rule of his players as they returned to training on Tuesday night for the first pre-season session of the summer.

The Bucks’ squad, which included several new signings and trialists, were put through their paces with a mixture of endurance and ball work at Silverlands.

And Phillips was pleased with the response from the group, in particular their fitness levels, as they kick off their 2019/20 Evo-Stik NPL Premier preparations.

He said: “It was a good introduction for them. It was a quite hard session at the pitch but it was enjoyable.

“There was some football alongside plenty of running and plenty of endurance work. You’ve got to keep it enjoyable.

“They’ve been at work all day and I don’t think you can slog people to the ground.

“It was a good session with good effort and good quality on show.

“Looking at the fitness side of it, a lot of them came back as fit as they were when the season ended.”

Among the new additions were a handful of trialists.

“Some of them are of high calibre,” said Phillips.

“I won’t give names but one of them was an ex-Football League centre-forward, who went for quite a bit of money, another was a midfielder who has been playing Conference and Conference North football and we had a winger there who had previously been at Wigan.

“So there’s a good calibre of players and we’ve probably two or three away who had signed and will be back for Monday, so they’ll be back in the group soon as well.”

While the club have increased their efforts to land an exciting young winger who had attracted interest from some Championship and League One clubs.

Phillips remained hopeful of getting the deal done.

There is no match scheduled for this weekend with more than a month before the season starts.

The Bucks kick-off their pre-season fixtures schedule on Saturday 13th July away at Cheadle Town before a two-game trip to North Wales.

They will face Conwy Borough and Llangefni Town, who both play in Wales’ equivalent of Evo-Stik NPL Division One, on 19th and 20th July.

Trafford and Glossop North End visit Silverlands on 24th and 27th July respectively before a trip to Northwich Victoria on 31st July.

Buxton are on the road once more on 3rd August at Leek Town before home friendlies with Brighouse Town and Widnes on 6th and 9th August.