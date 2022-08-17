Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“

Once we gel and get a couple more in we will be okay and still do well. We have too many good players not to,” he said.

“But our luck has got to change. I am not really a superstitious person but nothing is going our way at the minute.

Action from New Mills' weekend defeat by Maine Road. Photo by John Fryer

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is a lot of truth in you make your own luck as well. When people are playing a bit low on confidence and not fully at it yet those sort of mistakes come. We will get there.

“But it is tough at the minute. I know it's an old cliché but we're just not getting any luck at all and we're low on confidence as a team.

“We played well on Saturday for half an hour and were the much better team, but as soon as we conceded the equaliser, which was a mistake at the back, we conceded a second, also a mistake, and ended up getting beaten.

“At Cammell Laird we were much, much better than Saturday but, again, it was three mistakes for their goals.

“It is always tough there and the pitch is terrible for both teams. They have a good go at you and have been a bit of a bogey side for us since we took over. But the luck we had on the night – it has got to change.”

Team strengthening continues and Birch said: “We're working hard to put things right and we're looking to bring a couple in. I think we are only two or three players away from being a very good side.

“It's very small margins. We've had a difficult start which has affected confidence and when you lose a few you can over-think things as a manager. We just have to get through this as a group.”

On Saturday the Millers took the lead on 15 minutes. Kyle Oakes made an incredible run from the back and, after the keeper saved his finish, Kyle Hawley slotted home the loose ball.

However, Maine Road were level on 34 minutes when horrific defending left an easy finish for Shaquille Lewys.

The winner was then a well-worked goal that came on 73 minutes, Lewys completing a brace.

At Cammell Laird, Mills went behind early on but were level through a Darren McKnight penalty at the break.

However, they were behind within nine minutes of the restart and an own goal made it 3-1 before Kyle Hawley pulled one back straight away.

On Saturday they head for bottom club Rocester, who have lost all three of their games and Birch said: “I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing.

“We are away again, the pitch will be difficult and they have signed quite a few players this week so you never know what you're going to find. Teams can change so much so quickly.