Nottingham Forest sign midfielder, while Derby County target goal-machine and ex-Mansfield Town man is in line for new job -- plus the rest of Tuesday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

Nottingham Forest have snapped up teenage midfielder Liam Sole on a free transfer. The ex-MK Dons man secured a full-time contract after impressing during a trial period. (Nottingham Post).

Both Derby County and Middlesbrough are rumoured to be chasing Aberdeen goal-machine Sam Cosgrove. The 22-year-old has been tearing it up in the Scottish Premiership this season, netting 15 goals in 17 matches. (Team Talk).

Former Mansfield Town man Adam Murray remains the bookmakers’ favourite to get the manager’s job on a full-time basis at Barnsley, where he is currently caretaker boss, although ex-USA assistant manager Steve Cherundolo is also in the running. (Sky Bet)

Senior figures from Arsenal were said to have been disappointed at missing another opportunity to assess Eddie Nketiah last weekend when the Leeds United loanee was again benched for the 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday. (The Athletic).

On a similar note, former Leeds player Noel Whelan has claimed that Mateusz Klich game is suffering from sitting too deep in Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield this season, and that he’s failing to trouble the opposition as much as in the past. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday have taken promising 17-year-old Mossley winger Jesurun Uchegbulam on a trial spell, and the player featured in the U23s’ 3-0 loss to Barnsley on Monday. (Football League World).

Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen, who scored both goals in his side’s 2-0 win over Derby last weekend, is understood to be taking his time over making a decision on his future, amid increasing Premier League interest. (Hull Daily Mail)

Brentford look to have been dealt another injury blow, with striker Nikos Karelis sidelined for a “significant” amount of time after suffering a serious knee-injury. The Greek international will have surgery next month. (BBC Sport)

Ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jack Rodwell has reportedly seen a potential move to Serie A side Roma fall through after he failed to cut the mustard while training with the club. (Football Italia)