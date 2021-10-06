No fear for Buxton in big FA Cup tie away at Kettering Town

Warren Clarke - on target in FA win.

The Bucks brushed aside City of Liverpool 6-1 on Saturday to reach this stage for the first time in four years.

It looked a tough encounter on paper but Buxton turned in a stunning performance with goals from Chris Dawson, Warren Clarke, James Hurst, Jamie Ward (2) and Tommy Elliott.

“Saturday was a great FA Cup win. We were very professional,” said Hayward. “We went there and did the job. Now we are really going to have a go at Kettering. I don't even mind getting a draw down there and bringing them back to Silverlands on the carpet as we would pass them to death.

“They only play long ball, so hopefully Ben Turner will be fit for it as he will win everything in the air. That will give us a lot of strength.

“We have nothing to fear from them. We will go there, be professional, and get a result. We will go and enjoy it.”

Kettering overcame Leamington in their tie and Hayward added: “It is a good draw, but I would have preferred Leamington as their playing surface is much better.