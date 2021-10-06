No fear for Buxton in big FA Cup tie away at Kettering Town
In-form Buxton have landed a mouthwatering FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie away at National League North Kettering Town on Saturday,16th October which Bucks boss Gary Hayward insists holds no fear for his unbeaten side.
The Bucks brushed aside City of Liverpool 6-1 on Saturday to reach this stage for the first time in four years.
It looked a tough encounter on paper but Buxton turned in a stunning performance with goals from Chris Dawson, Warren Clarke, James Hurst, Jamie Ward (2) and Tommy Elliott.
“Saturday was a great FA Cup win. We were very professional,” said Hayward. “We went there and did the job. Now we are really going to have a go at Kettering. I don't even mind getting a draw down there and bringing them back to Silverlands on the carpet as we would pass them to death.
“They only play long ball, so hopefully Ben Turner will be fit for it as he will win everything in the air. That will give us a lot of strength.
“We have nothing to fear from them. We will go there, be professional, and get a result. We will go and enjoy it.”
Kettering overcame Leamington in their tie and Hayward added: “It is a good draw, but I would have preferred Leamington as their playing surface is much better.
“The only problem we may have at Kettering is that their pitch is really bad. But we will give a good account of ourselves. If they keep bombing us we can deal with it as we have got good centre halves.”