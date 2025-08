The Amber and Black Army

To mark the start of a new football season New Mills FC has a new supporters forum/message board.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forum is run by supporters and is for supporters.

The club hasn't had a supporters forum for a number of years, since the club managed version was suddenly closed about 10 years ago.

Hopefully this new version will fill that space. It is free to register and use. All are welcome