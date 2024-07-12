New Stockport County signing joins Buxton on loan for the season
Mann, 20, played under new Bucks boss John McGrath at Mickleover, where he has been involved for the last six years.
Prior to that, he started out at Derby County in their youth setup.
Mann joined Stockport earlier in the summer, and featured for 45 minutes in their friendly at Chester last weekend.
His move to Buxton will aid in his transition to full-time football, with the Bucks having evolved from being part-time ahead of the new season.
After signing for Stockport, the club’s head of emerging talents, Vinil Joseph said: “Ethan is a player we were very impressed with over the course of the season at Mickleover and from his involvement in the B Team game against Brentford. He demonstrated all the attributes of a modern day centre-back, and we are excited to work with him and develop him further.
“He will continue his development out on loan this season to ensure he continues to play games at a high level, and we are excited to see how he progresses over the next 12 months.”
