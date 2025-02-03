New Mills' winless home run continues in draw with Alsager
Whilst the draw keeps New Mills in ninth place in the NWCFL Division One South, their home form is still an issue with them not having won on their own patch since the end of August.
Alsager's Dylan Woods opened the scoring on 24 minutes, giving the visitors an early lead that they probably deserved based on the balance of play, a neat finish past Joey Oldham after a defensive mix up.
The Milers bounced back and equalised seven minutes later through Will Shawcross as he brilliantly collected a pass from Ben McNamara and slotted home.
Aaron Swift netted his first goal for The Millers on 41 minutes, a clever chip from 25 yards putting the home side ahead 2-1, a lead they took into the interval.
But Woods netted his second goal of the match with a fine free-kick shortly after the break, levelling the score at 2-2.
Both sides pushed for the win and both missed opportunities to take all three points, but there was no further scoring and the game ended level.
New Mills are back in action at home to third-placed Sandbach United on Saturday.