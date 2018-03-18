New Mills win thanks to injury-time goal

Sam Marshall struck deep into injury-time to secure a third successive away win for Gareth Cross and Nick Dowse’s young Millers team.

The 2-1 win at Nelson continues an astonishing turn around in the few months since they took over.

Michael Jones picked up a knock in midweek so dropped to the bench, Bobby Lofthouse taking the captains armband, with recent signing Jack Miller coming into central defence alongside Joe Armstrong.

Regular skipper Warren Gaskin looks set for an extended period on the sidelines with a rib injury sustained a fortnight ago, but the Millers form of late suggest that there is plenty ability within the squad to cover for his absence.

Veteran striker Nathan Neequaye and his young apprentice Ed Driver were unavailable, and with Dennis Sherriff still seeking match fitness after a period of suspension the Millers Joint-Manager’s were forced Tom shuffle their pack and make a few tactical tweaks. Jake Pollard also missed out after starring in midweek, Jordan Pendlebury and Arron Kirk returning to the line up.

The home side started the brighter and were the better of the two teams in a drab opening period, but after the interval the game sparked into life.

Just as the Millers seemed to be taking control of the contest Nelson took the lead, James Wolfenden with the goal on the hour mark.

In previous seasons that may have caused heads to drop, but the Millers under Cross and Dowse are made of sterner stuff and battled back to level just four minutes later, Arron Kirk grabbing his first goal for the club.

Sensing the win was there for the taking the Millers poured forward, with wave after wave of attacks, seemingly to no avail as the home defence held firm.

Then four minutes into added time a long ball from the back found its way to Sam Marshall and he made no mistake to send the visiting supporters into raptures and to take the Millers winning run to three games, the longest for several seasons.

Next up for the Millers is a tough trip to form side Prestwich Heys on Tuesday evening, with Abbey Hulton United due to visit Church Lane next Saturday, in this kind of form though they will fear no one and playing an exciting brand of fast attacking football they will create chances against even the best of sides.

New Mills: 1. Ollie Martin, 2. Joe Rothwell (Mark German), 3. Bobby Lofthouse (c), 4. Jordan Milne, 5. Joe Armstrong, 6. Jack Miller, 7. Jordan Pendlebury, 8. Jack McConnell, 9. Sam Marshall, 10. Arron Kirk, 11. George Blackwell

Unused Subs: Adam Rigby, Michael Jones, Max Ramwell, Dennis Sherriff