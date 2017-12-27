New Mills turn on second half style to earn victory

Gareth Cross and Nick Dowse’s New Mills side produced a fabulous second half performance to take the three points from a Boxing Day classic after beating Stockport Town 4-2 at Church Lane.

The Millers have now recorded three wins from four games under the stewardship of Cross and Dowse including a victory over much fancied Alsager Town in their first match in charge.

After battling past Tideswell United in the Derbyshire Cup with an injury hit squad last time out, the weather enforced lay off provided a much needed recovery period for the Millers, Nathan Neequaye and Jack Beswick making their comeback to the match Day squad, with Joe Rothwell also returning to Church Lane after a spell at Maine Road.

Liam Flynn started in goal behind a back four of Beswick, Joe Armstrong, Warren Gaskin and Bobby Lofthouse, with the midfield made up of Jake Pollard, Arron Kirk, Mark German and Jordan Pendlebury.

Dennis Sherriff started up front with Rothwell, making his second debut for the club, supporting him in attack.

The visitors were quickly out of the blocks and missed several early opportunities before they deservedly took the lead on 11 minutes, Ben Halfacre racing onto a Justin Pickering through ball before curling past Flynn.

Halfacre was teed up by George Blackwell just minutes later, this time scuffing his effort straight at the Millers keeper.

On 23 minutes the visitors doubled their lead, Luke Hincks firing in a wonderful effort from 25 yards out, giving Flynn no chance, much to the dismay of the home support, who must have feared a repeat of the heavy defeat dished out by Town in September.

Pickering and Miranda both went close for the visitors before they were made to pay for their wastefulness on 42 minutes, Pollard setting up Sherriff who finished clinically to bring his side back into the match.

The Millers began the second half with renewed confidence, Sherriff’s strike seeming to have had the opposite effect on the visitors, while the introduction of Nathan Neequaye for Rothwell on 53 minutes was also to prove crucial.

On the hour mark Neequaye raced into the Town area before presenting Sherriff with the easiest of opportunities to make it 2-2, and Sherriff made no mistake. Things were better still for the Millers on 73 minutes when Jake Pollard fired them ahead and then with ten minutes remaining Neequaye ran clear on goal before calmly slotting past Dylan Forth to make it 4-2 and to wrap up a fine win in what was a hugely entertaining and absorbing contest.