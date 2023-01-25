After Tuesday's 1-1 home draw with Stafford Town, he said: “The injuries are really frustrating at the moment.

“We were missing five big players who would have all started. At any level of football take five starting players out it's difficult.

“We are changing three out of our back four almost every game. And it looks like we have lost Kyle Hawley for the rest of the season as he needs an operation on a meniscus tear.

Pa Jenkins - equaliser to earn a point against Stafford on Tuesday night. Pic by John Fryer.

“But we will crack on. It looks like we're going to have to bring a few more in now to cover.”

Jack Grimshaw fired Stafford ahead on 14 minutes but Mills upped their game after the break and Pa Jenkins levelled on 56 minutes when his corner was headed back out to him and he scored from a tight angle.

“We made a slow start and were poor first half. We didn't play with any real intensity or aggression which is a big part of how we play,” said Birch.

“They hit us with a goal on the break and there were a few choice words at half-time.

“Second half we absolutely dominated and should have won comfortably. We missed chance after chance.”

With last Saturday's Macron Cup tie away to Kendal Town postponed for a second time, the league have now switched the tie to Church Lane on Tuesday (8pm).

“It's slightly unlucky for them and I do feel for them a bit – the time of the year the game was scheduled for, it was always going to be at risk up there,” said Birch. “But those are the league rules and now they are having to travel to us a fair old distance on a Tuesday night.”

Before that Mills face a trip away to second-placed Wythenshawe Amateurs on Saturday.

“They are a good team and second for a reason,” said Birch.