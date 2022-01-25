New Mills have paid tribute to former chairman Ian Lee following his death this week.

Mr Lee, who was the club’s current president, passed away this week at his home in Spain following a recent illness.

In a statement, the club said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of New Mills AFC President and former Chairman Ian Lee.

“Ian passed away following a recent illness with his wife Brenda at his side.

“He was a much loved friend and colleague of New Mills players, committee members and fans.

"Ian lived in New Mills until he was in his twenties and was involved with the club from his late teens. During his time with the club he secured lottery funding grants and served as Chairman, President and a trustee and continued to be an important part of the club even after he moved to Spain in 2002.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brenda at this sad time and we will be holding a minutes applause before the start of our next home game.”