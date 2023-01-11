“It was disappointing as when you lose you want to get back at it as soon as possible,” said joint manager Dave Birch.

“But I think it was always going to be called off with the weather we've had and we just hope Saturday is on now.”

Brocton swept ahead on 48 minutes when a throw in was headed down to the edge of the box and smashed in first time by William Whieldon.

New Mills joint managers Dave Birch and Mike Norton.

A cross from the right was headed home off the post by Connor Haddaway to double the lead on 63 minutes before poor defending allowed Jake Thomas to turn and bag number three on 72 minutes.

“I think we were the better team first half,” said Birch.

“They are a good side and up there for a reason but first half I thought we had the better chances. We worked really hard and thought we could push on in the second half and get something out of the game.

“But we conceded a goal pretty soon after half-time and never really recovered. In my opinion the first initial contact was a foul on my right back. But the referee has not given it and it was a great finish – a volley from the edge of the area.

“It was a tough afternoon after that. We just lost all our momentum, couldn't get a foothold in the game, and they ran out deserved winners. It could have been more if not for some good saves from Dylan (Forth) in the nets.”

He continued: “The second half was a really poor performance. I didn't really see it coming. We just didn't turn up at all.

“We did have some key players missing, one through injury and two through suspension, which hindered us a bit as if you take two or three players out at our level, it will affect you.

“But I am not saying that's why we lost as we had enough on the pitch to compete.

“I don't blame the players for it as we are all part of a team and in it together so I blame myself as much. But it wasn't good enough from top to bottom. They are an honest bunch and know that.”

Birch is now looking to strengthen the squad and said: “A few home truths have been spoken and we are now good to go Saturday. We have the two players back from suspension and a couple of our injuries have cleared up, so we are looking a bit stronger.

“We are looking to bring a couple in too. We know there are a few areas we need strengthening and have been trying to for a while.