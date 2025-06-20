New Mills Juniors seek to build brand new football and community building

A computer-generated image of the building, which would be built at Ollersett Fields.

New Mills Juniors Football Club has submitted plans for a football and community building at Ollersett Fields.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at providing a secure indoor space for use in community functions and events as well as enabling football activity, the building will feature a canteen with accessible toilets, baby changing facilities and players’ changing rooms. The design will allow different sections of the building to have separate uses at the same time if needed.

The plans are a result of over 12 months of consultation with the local community alongside New Mills Town Council to ensure the building will meet the needs of current and future residents and mean it can be used for non-football activities to benefit the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the submission, Rick Adrio, New Mills Juniors Chair, said: “This building will be a game-changer for our club and the people of New Mills. We have doubled in size over the past five years, and our current facilities simply cannot keep up. We have been delighted with the positivity and input from the community as we’ve developed these plans.”

A computer-generated image of the building, which would be built at Ollersett Fields.

Steve Davey, New Mills Town Council Chair, said: “This building will provide a much-needed community space for the people of New Mills East. It is encouraging to see New Mills Juniors including the views of residents in their plans to create a building that can be used by everyone.”

New Mills Juniors Football Club is currently negotiating a new lease with New Mills Town Council to secure its long-term use of the site.

The club will now undertake an extensive fundraising campaign within the local community in search of input from businesses and individuals. Pledges of financial support, time, labour and materials to construct the building are being sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding applications will also be made to the Football Foundation and local government initiatives.

The club aims to use local labour where possible to complete the project.

Companies or individuals seeking to support the project should email [email protected].