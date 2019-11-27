New Mills enjoy a thumping win

New Mills finally recorded their first home win of the season after beating Abbey Hulton United 6-1 at Church Lane.

The Millers started brightly, but it was the visitors who took the lead when Josh Bowden capitalised on a defensive error to fire Abbey Hulton ahead.

The Millers came close to responding immediately, a great team move ending with a low cross by Shelton Payne that narrowly evaded any attacker in a crowded area. A similar move on 20 minutes saw veteran striker Norton presented with a glorious opportunity but he missed his kick and Oakes fired over from the resulting clearance.



As half-time approached the Millers’ dominance paid off when Harry Norris scored his first goal for the club.



The second half was only five minutes old when the home side went ahead, a cross into the area found its way to Norton and the Millers joint-boss made no mistake, firing into the top corner from 18 yards out.



Darren McKnight went close on the hour mark, firing a 35 yard effort just over after spotting the keeper off his line, and the midfielder was the architect again moments later when the Millers did add their third goal.

Jinking around several players into the Abbey Hulton box, McKnight squared to Payne and the attacker made no mistake firing home from six yards out.



Elliot Cooke had tormented the visiting defence throughout and his low cross was turned in by Kyle Oakes with 25 minutes to go.

And Oakes was to be the creator five minutes later as his free-kick was diverted home by Mason.

Substitute Jake Pollard, introduced for Payne with 20 minutes to go, wasted two glorious chances, firing well over when clean through and then shooting wide after being set up by fellow substitute Sam Watson seconds later.

Pollard was to repay the compliment with ten minutes to go, sending Watson clear and the 17 year old made no mistake sending a low effort into the far corner for the Millers sixth of the evening.