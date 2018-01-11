New Mills dumped out of Derbyshire Senior Cup by Alfreton Town

New Mills were swept aside in their Derbyshire Senior Cup encounter with National League North side Alfreton Town, exiting the competition at the quarter final stage after a 4-1 defeat.

A first half brace from Frank Mulhern and a Ryan Jennings goal saw the Reds go into half-time three goals up before Tom Allen made it four in the second half.

Nathan Neequaye responded with a consulation late on for the Millers who earlier had Dennis Sherriff sent off, which saw the hosts play the majority of the match with 10 men.

Although the Millers were wary of their opponents - Alfreton currently play their football four rings higher up the football pyramid - Gareth Cross and Nick Dowse approached the match with confidence and named an attacking side.

Nathan Neequaye was restored to the starting line up for the first time since the victory over Alsager Town in mid-November, lining up alongside Dennis Sherriff in attack.

With Joe Armstrong suspended Michael Jones returned from his own ban in central defence, alongside Warren Gaskin, with Jack Beswick and Bobby Lofthouse filling the full back slots.

Jack McConnell, a recent signing from Stockport Town, started in central midfield to make his debut and Sam Marshall returned from injury to take his place on the right of midfield.

Alfreton Town were quickly into their stride and it came as no surprise when they took the lead, Frank Mulhern firing home from the edge of the area on 18 minutes.

Five minutes later Mulhern added his second, poking in from close range following good work by Burnett.

Just moments later the Millers task became even harder when Dennis Sherriff was shown a straight red card for lashing out at a defender following an off the ball tussle.

The visitors showed no mercy and added a third, through Ryan Jennings, just before the interval, volleying home via the upright from 18 yards out. The half ended with Alfreton Town three goals ahead and the tie very firmly in their grasp.

Ten minutes into the second half and Allan took a return pass from Burdett to slide the ball home from a tight and it was game over.

The Millers continued to battle hard and were rewarded on 78 minutes when Neequaye lashed in a volley from 20 yards out for his 11th goal of the season. Veteran striker Neequaye, whose impressive tally of goals has come in just 20 appearances this season, was presented with another opportunity moments later but was unable to convert.

The game ended 4-1 to the visitors, a comfortable and comprehensive win for the National League North side, but there were positives for the Millers in terms of the application and attitude that they demonstrated throughout, while they created a number of chances when they were able to retain possession in attacking areas.

Next up for the men in amber is a difficult trip to Abbey Hey on Thursday evening in the Macron Cup, before they visit Cheadle Town in the Hallmark Security League on Saturday.

Alfreton face Ilkeston Town in the semi-final after the Robins’ penalty shootout win over Whaley Bridge.

NEW MILLS: Flynn; Beswick, Lofthouse, German (Rothwell), Jones, Gaskin, Pendlebury (Dunn), McConnell, Neequaye, Sherriff, Marshall. Subs not used: Taylor, Ramwell.

ALFRETON: Elliott; Topliss [Platt 71], Wood, Morrison, Allan, Disley, Everington, Jennings [Daniels 55], Burdett, Mulhern [Baxendale 71], Johnson. Subs not used: Sharp, Bird.