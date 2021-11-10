New Mills bounce straight back with win at Alsager Town

New Mills FC joint managers Dave Birch and Mike Norton

The home side twice levelled after Joe Bevan twice put Mills in front but the visitors won it with a stoppage time Daz McKnight penalty kick.

“Looking at the league table you'd have probably said it was a pretty straightforward three points for us. But it was anything but. It was a real challenge,” said Mills joint boss David Birch.

“It was a very, very difficult game. Alsager are down near the bottom. But they have had a new manager in now for four or five weeks and he has brought in a lot of loan players from higher up the pyramid and they are a good side.

“They caused us a lot of problems going forwards.

“At 2-1 we missed an open net to make it 3-1 which I think would have killed them off and made the last 20 minutes a lot more comfortable than it was.

“Joe Bevan is an absolute goal machine and had scored two terrific goals, but he puts a tap-in from three yards over the bar.

“They then go down the other end and equalise after a bit of poor defending. You think that's going to come back and bite you, but we won what was a stonewall penalty and Daz stuck it away.

“Alsager said it was a shocking decision but I don't know what game they were watching.”

On Saturday's surprise defeat, Birch added: “I can't fault the lads for effort and character shown at Alsager after Saturday, which was as bad as we've been since me and Mike (Norton) took over. We got exactly what we deserved.

“I didn't see it coming. We were pretty much at full strength. There were no excuses. It was just a bad day at the office. On the day they were better than us. It happens.

“We didn't start well and once you don't start well it's very difficult to change the pattern of a game. Alsager fancied it, turned us over, and did a job on us.”

Back up to third, New Mills now face seventh-placed Sandbach United at home on Saturday and Birch said: “Sandbach are a good side who have fallen away a little bit in the last few weeks with bad results.

“But they are one of the better teams in the division who I think will be pushing for the play-offs.

“It will be a really tough game and we have a couple of players suspended.

“I just hope Tuesday kicks us on as we've had a bit of a slump – not with results but our performances have dipped and we've been having to grind a few results out, which is a great sign.