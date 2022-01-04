Dave Birch knows there is a long way to go yet in the season and plenty more ups and downs to come.

A below-par Millers went down 2-1 to leave them trailing league leaders West Didsbury & Chorlton by three points.

But the joint Millers boss knows there is a long way to go just yet.

“There are some good teams up there who can beat each other,” said Birch. “There is half a season to go and the Isle and Man game doesn't define our season.

“It is three points and everyone still has to pay each other. There is a lot of football to be played and there will be ups and downs to come.”

Birch was left disappointed by the narrow defeat on the island after his side had impressed in the match before in a 1-0 win at Abbey Hulton United.

“We went to Abbey Hulton with players missing and put in a fantastic performance,” he said.

“The lads that came in did great and it was a real battle. It should have been far more comfortable in the end.

“We are disappointed we couldn't build on it.

“We just didn't perform on the day, it's as black and white as that.

“We had more than enough to go there and get three points, but we didn’t turn up.