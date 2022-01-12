New Mills bolster the ranks

Dave Birch has bolstered his squad this week.

Kilner, who has joined on a dual registration basis from Mossley AFC, has made 16 appearances for Mossley so far in 2021/22.

The former Rochdale trainee also spent time at Buxton, making a number of first team appearances during his time at The Silverlands.

The promotion-chasing side had no game this weekend after heavy rain saw the game against Cheadle Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Church Lane.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their last outing - the 2-1 defeat at Isle of Man - captain Mason Fallon clocked up his 50th appearance for the club

Fallon joined The Millers in August 2019, become Dave Birch and Mike Norton's first signing at Church Lane.

He has become a huge favourite among supporters with his consistent performances

Fallon took over the captaincy of the club in December 2019 and he has worn the captains armband in 37 of his 50 appearances.

Although an attacking full-back, Fallon has just the one goal to his credit for The Millers, but it was a special one. His fizzing 35 yard strike at Maine Road in October 2020 earned his side all three points and was also The Millers goal of the year during that campaign.