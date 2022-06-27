James Hardy has signed a new deal with Buxton.

He is the latest addition to Buxton’s squad for their National League North debut with Declan Poole and Jake Moult also signing.

Hardy said: “I really enjoyed my time here last season, especially being able to help the lads win the league.

"I spoke to the new manager and his ambitions aligned with mine.

"The club’s a great place to be and with the backing shown already I’m confident we’ll have another successful season.”

Jake Moult added: “I got a good feel for the club and staff and want to be part of the project. I feel we could surprise a few people.”

Physio Hanson Stevens will continue his work at Buxton this season and will be joined by new Physical Conditioning Coach Ash Slawson.