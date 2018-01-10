McIntosh left bewildered by referee after Bucks lose at Warrington Town

Martin McIntosh felt his Buxton side were unlucky to come away empty-handed from Warrington Town on Saturday following a 1-0 defeat in Cheshire.

A second-half penalty was the difference between the sides, Buxton also having defender Matt Baker sent off.

But McIntosh felt a point would have been a fairer reflection on the game.

He said: “I think there were three main chances in the game. Liam Hardy went through one-on-one early on but the keeper made a good save, then Sam Smith had a great chance late in the game too. Other than that it was just their penalty that proved crucial.

“I felt it was a very harsh decision. Kern Miller has his back to the ball and it’s just hit his elbow - he didn’t raise his hands or anything like that.

“We’ve not had much luck with referees in the last four or five games - I think unless you’re 100 per cent certain about a decision you can’t give it and I see no way the ref could have been certain that was a handball.

“Matt’s red card was harsh too. The first yellow was definitely fair as he pulled their lad back but the second was just a tackle, nothing malicious, but it was as if the ref coudn’t wait to send him off. Matt’s not a malicious player and the tackle wasn’t even bookable.

“Had we not had those two key decisions go against us then there’s no way we’d have lost the match.”

McIntosh gave a debut to young goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen, having brought him in on a months’ loan from Crewe Alexandra to help cover the loss of Jan Budtz who is suspended following his red card at Matlock.

Jaaskelainen is the son of former Bolton star, Jussi, and McIntosh has been impressed so far.

He said: “When we lost Jan, who I think is arguably the best keeper in the division, I was straight on the phone to various contacts including my old team-mate from Rotherham, David Artell, who is manager at Crewe.

“He was happy to help out and having seen Will enjoy good loan spells at Loughborough and Nantwich was keen to let us have him for a month.

“He’s got great potential and a couple of other clubs wanted him on loan too but we’re pleased to have him here to help cover for Jan.”

Also signed up is returning striker Brad Grayson, who has returned from Mickleover Sports for what McIntosh described as a ‘small fee’.

Buxton host second-from-bottom Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday with McIntosh, as always, keen to highlight that league position usually counts for little.

He said: “Stalybridge have a very good manager and extremely talented squad of players so it’s baffling as to why they’re where they are.”