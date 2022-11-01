After last week's washout Buxton Ladies returned to action at a wet and windy Causeway Lane, and the game started very briskly with both sides trying to get to grips with the wet conditions.

Buxton had the majority of play and chances were coming thick and fast.

But a lack of composure in front of goal saw a number of chances go begging before a long ball out of defence sent Morrissey through on goal, and she made it count to put them ahead.

Buxton Ladies - second in the table

However, this stirred Matlock up and when Buxton failed to clear their lines, Matlock pounced to level.

The second half continued like the first with Buxton failing to convert numerous chances. And with Eve Hodgkinson playing like a sweeper, the game looked like petering out into a draw.

But a ball through to prolific striker Morrissey saw her keep her cool and slot the winner into the back of the net.

The game finished with both teams down to 10 ladies as a player from either side saw red which on another day might have spoilt this hard earned three points.

The game also saw Matlock Ladies join in with the Rainbow Laces Campaign with their captain wearing the rainbow armband which she will continue to wear throughout the season.