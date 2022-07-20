Marcus Dibble signing coup from West Didsbury & Chorlton as New Mills beef up squad

Dibble signed along with fellow centre half Harrison Cunningham while strikers John Cofie and James Kalu were recruited.

Striker Teddy Osipitan confirmed he is returning for a third campaign at Church Lane and Northern Irish midfielder Darren McKnight is back for a fourth season.

Also, midfielder Adam Stuart is back for a second spell.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Dibble - signing coup for Millers.

“The centre halves are two great signings for us,” said joint manager Dave Birch.

“Harrison is a young lad but a big, strong lad who I believe has a bright future. He was on loan at Withenshaw Amateurs from Hyde United last year.

“And Marcus won the league last year with West Didsbury and Chorlton and was a mainstay in the middle of their back four. So it's a real coup to be able to prise him away from them.

With Joe Bevan having moved on, Mills swooped for strike pair Cofie, who has been on the books of Manchester United and Burnley, and Kalu, who was a young pro at Scunthorpe, though both have quickly picked up knocks.

After seeing off Stockport U19s 3-1 on Thursday, New Mills lost 4-2 at home to Trafford on Saturday when the Millers played well in spells in spite of missing players through injury.

Akim Samms put them ahead with an incredible finish before Trafford took control by half-time with three quick goals.

Teddy Osipitan pulled one back before Trafford stepped up again and restored the two goal advantage.

“It was a really good test for us with Trafford being two or three divisions above us – they are a good side,” said Birch.

“For the first half hour we were much the better side, then we had one or two injuries. Playing Thursday against Stockport it was a quick turnaround and it took a lot out of the lads.

“We were all over the show second half with square pegs in round holes and Trafford made the most of that. But it was all about getting minutes into the lads.”