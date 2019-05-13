Manchester United legends to appear at Silverlands

Buxton will host a Manchester United Legends team at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off will be 2pm with gates opening at 12 noon.

Admission costs £12.50 for adults with concessions £8 and a family ticket (two adults and two concessions) being £35. A gold ticket, which includes post-match hospitality, costs £30.

Tickets are available from Markovitz Ltd Builders and Plumbers Merchants on Staden Lane, at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, or by calling 07540 722177.

You can also e-mail ticket requests via the club’s website.

Among those featuring for Manchester United will be Nick Culkin, Lee Martin, Michael Clegg, Russell Beardsmore, Danny Webber, Chris Eagles, Arthur Albiston, Frank Stapleton, Sammy McIlroy, Chris Casper and Ben Thornley.

For Buxton, Gary Weighill, current first team manager Paul Phillips, Tim Willis, Richard Bevan, Michael Towey, Andy Tibenham, David Bainbridge, Tommy Agus, Chris Martin, Danny White, Paul Egerton, Jason Tatton, Mark Balfe. Darren Brookes, Carl Holmes, Graham Poole, Richard Mason and Ryan O’Carroll are all set to feature.