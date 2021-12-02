Lindon Meikle believes quality and hard work have been the key to Buxton's on-field success

The Bucks go hunting an FA Cup giant-killing act against Morecambe on Saturday and are in the mix for winning the Northern Premier League title.

And Meikle believes squad unity and quality throughout the squad has helped get them where they are.

“We are where we are now because we are a team that have very capable players and experience,” he said.

“We are very fit and there is a good togetherness in the team.There are no shortcuts, everyone has the right attitude, we all put in our shift and it is all starting to come together now.

“The new manager has given even more structure to the team and we are working more on our phases of our play.”

And the wingman believes Buxton can go on to achieve their promotion goal if they continue to knuckle down.

“Credit to Gary Hayward brought the right players in over the summer,” he added. “

We all know what we are doing, we have got a structure, we have got a formation and we are all doing our jobs - it is all coming together.

“It is just a case now of going out there and doing the business.

“To get promoted would be a great achievement for us. There are more fans wanting to come to the games.