LEAGUE TWO LATEST: Macclesfield sign winger; Askey is Port Vale boss; Ex-Cheltenham keeper heading to Sweden

All the latest news from Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday, February 5.

Bradford City loanee Alex Jones is hoping to put his injury problems behind him by making a fresh start at Cambridge United.

“It’s been a very challenging time for me during the past year, 18 months,” Jones told Cambridgeshire Live.

“Injuries are part of football, but the changes at the club haven’t really helped me either.

“It is part and parcel of football and it’s important not to dwell on that.

“It’s a fresh start and I’m really looking forward to it. When I spoke to the manager (Colin Calderwood) he said he could help me get back to my best again, which was important.”

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Willem Tomlinson has signed for Mansfield Town on an 18-month contract.

Reports had suggested Exeter City were closing in on his signature and he trained with the club after his release from the Ewood Park club last month.

But after making five appearance for Rovers - including an FA Cup clash against Manchester United - Tomlinson has chosen to sign for The Stags.

Meanwhile, Mansfield boss David Flitcroft has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month award.

He'll compete against Lincoln's Danny Cowley, Crewe's David Artell and Bury's Ryan Lowe.

Macclesfield Town have signed winger Liandro Martis on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old first moved to England in 2016 when he joined Leicester City from Dutch side Willem II.

Martis' only two appearance at the Foxes followed this season, with the one recent outing coming in Checkatrade Trophy win over Rochdale in November.

Port Vale have confirmed John Askey as their new manager until the end of the season.

It is Askey's first managerial role since his Shrewsbury Town sacking in November last year.

He steps into the role to replace Neil Aspin, who stepped down after 15 months in charge.

Former Cheltenham Town goalkeeper Lewis Clayton is set for a move to Swedish fourth tier club IFK Mora next month, reports Gloucester Live.

Clayton, released by The Robins at the end of last season before joining Bishop's Cleeve in the Hellenic League Premier Division on a part-time basis while working as a scaffolder.

However, after a string of impressive performances, which saw him become vice captain at the non-league club, the 19-year-old will soon embark on a new challenge in Sweden.