Injury-hit Buxton asked to dig deep as they chase first league win at Morpeth

Buxton boss Paul Phillips has asked his injury-hit squad to dig deep and rally as they head for Morpeth Town on Saturday still looking for their first NPL Premier League win of the season at the eighth time of asking.

Despite the joy of beating Romulus 4-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday, Buxton were rocked by an 89th minute Bamber Bridge goal in Tuesday’s 1-1 home league draw which also saw skipper Callum Chippendale added to the growing injury list with a double break of his foot.

“When things are not going your way it’s like a pack of cards that all falls down on you. But we can’t mope. We have got a good enough squad,” said Phillips.

“We will maybe have to try to bring a midfielder in as we are quite light in that area now whereas we weren’t before.

“It really is down to the bare bones, but sometimes that’s what you need to rally together and get what we deserve going into Saturday.

“Obviously everyone gets injuries but it seems like they are all coming at once.”

He added: “It might sound daft, but when you’re not getting the rub of the green you have to keep digging in. We have got to stick together. Seven games in and we’ve not won.

“We have drawn three and lost four which is not good enough for where we want to be.

“But I did see a different side to the lads last night and they dug in for me. We just need to finish teams off like we did on Saturday.”

Against Bamber Bridge on Tuesday Callum Chippendale headed against bar before he was carried off, then Liam Hardy put the Bucks in front with a left foot curler on 34 minutes.

But Chris Marlow levelled near the end and Phillips said it was again punishment for not finishing sides off at 1-0.

“We just lacked a bit of a cutting edge in the final third,” he said.

“We didn’t play badly. We played quite well - we will play worse and win.

“But at any level of football if the margin of error is only small you have always got a chance of tripping up.

“We played some good stuff in the first half. But second half were were not as good on the ball, though as a unit I thought we looked solid.

“The problem was we were only winning 1-0 and hadn’t killed the game off, despite having some good chances.

“You are always open to getting a sucker punch which happened too many times last year and we have been ahead of five of the games and surrendered points which can’t go on. We need to finish teams off and be clinical in front of goal.”

Bucks had won their first match of the season on Saturday as sub Liam Hardy’s second half brace took his career goals for the club to 130 with Ryan Jennings and Brad Grayson also on target and Romulus reduced to 10 men.

“Saturday was a professional performance and we scored four goals,” said Phillips. “I don’t think we played the greatest but we got the job done.”

The win earned Buxton a home tie with Corby Town in the second qualifying round on Saturday, 21st September (3pm).

Buxton are back at home on Tuesday with a first round Integro League Cup clash with Ilkeston (7.45pm).