Improving Buxton happy with deserved away point

A proverbial ‘game of two halves’ saw Buxton throw away a 2-0 lead but still earn a deserved point at promotion chasing Nantwich Town.

When Buxton went into the break with a two-goal lead, their first away win of the BetVictor Northern Premier League, Premier Division season looked on the cards.

They were pegged back to 2-2 in an entertaining encounter, which left them in the bottom three. But managers Gary Hayward and Mark Ward had every right to be pleased with a draw against a side 11 places above them who had won six of their previous eight league games at home.

The bosses’ game plan worked a treat, and Buxton took an eighth-minute lead when a well-rehearsed, imaginative corner-routine saw striker Liam Hardy head home Diego DeGirolamo’s lofted cross.

The lead was doubled on 33 when Alex Brown and Tom Elliott combined down the left for a move that was finished impressively from close range by Diego DeGirolamo.

Nantwich responded by hitting the bar and, for the second half, they sent on their high-profile substitute, former Stoke City frontman Ricardo Fuller.

They were soon back in the game as a corner to the far post was headed home by Joe Davis, son of former Crewe Alexandra manager Steve Davis. As The Dabbers pressed hard for an equaliser, it came in the 67th minute as a passing mo ve led to another sub, Joe Malkin, driving home from ten yards.

BUXTON LINE-UP – Shenton/ Mendez-Jones, Brown, Wilson (Jennings), DeGirolamo N., O’Grady, Scott, Chalmers, DeGirolamo D., Elliott, Hardy.