Hot shot Liam Hardy hits Buxton scoring milestone

Liam Hardy has written his name into Buxton FC’s history books by becoming the club’s second highest leading goalscorer since the Second World War.

The striker’s first half penalty in a 2-0 home win against Whitby Town last month was his 117th goal for the Bucks across three separate spells with the club.

It moved him ahead of Ralph White, a locally based left-winger who was the scourge of Cheshire League defences in the post-war years, and into second place.

He has some way to go to catch the club’s highest recorded leading goalscorer, Mark Reed, who scored an avalanche of 251 goals for Buxton between 2002 and 2014.

Speaking after the Bucks’ Integro Cup quarter-final win over Marske United on Tuesday night, joint-manager Paul Phillips said: “He’s not had the most successful season in front of goal this year, I’d think he’d admit that, but he keeps going.

“He could have had a couple last night, didn’t, but he keeps getting in those positions and I’m sure come the end of the season he’ll have another 5-10 goals or more.

“It’s a great feat for the lad but now he needs to kick on and try to get a few more goals for the team at this moment in time.”