Hope Valley RUFC beat Marple RUFC in NOWIRUL Shield

Lock forward Joe Scouler (with ball) turned in a man-of-the-match performance, capped off with a try.

Valley have made a habit of getting out of the blocks quickly and this game proved no different as some fluent handling saw Harry Oldridge score after just three minutes and this opened the flood gates as tries from Jae Rodgers, Matt Keeley, Jake Oldridge and Ed Oldridge saw Valley open up a 31-0 lead before the visitors replied.

This try, however, merely prompted more entertaining rugby from Valley as Joe Scouler, Matt Keeley and Jake Oldridge add further tries to leave the score at 52-12 at half time and when Steve Rawson added a converted try just three minutes after the interval a whitewash seemed on the cards.