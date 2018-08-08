High Peak retain plate trophy yet again at Derby mini league

High Peak Athletics Club retained a trophy they’ve won for the past three years at the finale to the Derby track and field athletics Mini League.

The event, at Derby Moorways Stadium saw High Peak retain the plate trophy once again for the first placed club without track training facilities.

Overall, HPAC finished the league in fourth place behind Amber Valley and Erewash AC, Derby AC and Chesterfield AC.

Among the highlights were personal bests from under Katie Taylor, in the under 15 girls javelin, throwing a distance of 27.01 metres, and from Nell Tolley in the under 15 girls 300 metres with 45.75 seconds.

There was also a first and second place for Victor Kamara and Frankie Heathcote in the 300m boys under 15 race in 41.81 and 42.98 seconds respectively.

Another win came from Alice Tolley in the 1,500m under 13 girls race, capping four wins out of four in the 1,500 and 800m mini league races for Alice this season.

Hannah Dunkin came second in the under 11 howler javelin, following up her second in the previous mini league meeting.

There was an excellent personal best from Tom Boam in the under 13 boys long jump, exceeding his previous best by 60cm with a jump of 3.65m, and a PB by Xavier Morgan with his jump of 3.49m.

Dylan Taylor and his younger brother Jack improved their PBs in the under 13 boys 100m (15.96 seconds) and under 9s 50m (9.83 seconds) respectively.

And Flo Harris Woods in the under 11 girls threw the howler javelin 11.86m to improve her PB by three metres.

Over the course of the four mini league meetings there have been notable contributions from other HPAC athletes.

Eddie Fenton competed at the first three meetings and was unbeaten in both the 100 and 200m.

Other athletics featuring for High Peak, many of whom picked up points, included Dylan Taylor, Jack Taylor, Xavier Morgan, Samuel McGill, Alice Tolley, Nell Tolley, Imogen Wilson, Jed Burton, Josh Edlin, Caitlin Wild, Isabelle Woolley, Martha Harris-Woods, Megan-Harris Woods, Ruby Burton, Mae Miller, Torin McCullock, Linus Gunter, Freya Hatcher, Matilda Reeves, Jacob Woolley, Nicole Johnson and Brooke Scott.

A club spokesperson said it has been a fine season for the youngsters, with plenty of promise for the future: “As the summer season of athletics draws to an end, we can look back with much encouragement and happiness at the range of junior talent on show from the High Peak area in both track and field and cross country.”