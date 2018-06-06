Halford faces fight for further new signings

Buxton joint-manager Steve Halford says the club are facing quite a battle to secure new signings - but believes they are only three players away from having the squad they want.

With five new players having so far been confirmed and with Halford and Paul Phillips keen to keep the majority of last season’s squad together, they are not far away from having the numbers required.

But Halford has admitted it has been challenging trying to tie down their desired personnel.

He said: “We’re often facing competition from clubs from the division above and/or those who can offer bigger money and it can be a bit of a frustrating time.

“But we have to be patient because as time goes by, players’ demands tend to drop and it becomes a bit easier.

“Lots of players are on holiday at the moment too so that doesn’t help, but as we seek to replace those players who have left we are confident we’re not far away from having a decent-sized squad.”

Halford revealed that striker Brad Grayson has been the subject of a bid from Boston United of the National League North, and also said that the Bucks had lost out on signing two players, one of them a goalkeeper.

Halford said: “We have a different problem this year in that with our training base changing from the South Yorkshire area to eventually being at the ground in Buxton, some players aren’t keen to remain due to the travelling, but we’re hoping the majority will still stay.

“Sometimes it’s hard to compete with other clubs but again, patience will be key.”

Meanwhile, the scheduled friendly at home to Chesterfield at the end of July has been cancelled as it is unlikely the new 4G surface will be ready for that fixture.

The fixture with Glossop North End on August 11 will now be away rather than at home.

Halford added: “The pitch has been dug up now but it’ll take time for the new one to be ready and graded, and we may even have to request some away fixtures to start the season, but we’ll see how things develop.”