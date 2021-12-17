Martin Carruthers at the start of his career with Aston Villa.

GALLERY: From fresh-faced Wayne Rooney to Martin Carruthers with hair - remember Derbyshire's managers when they played?

Derbyshire’s football clubs have some talented managers at their disposal, but can you remember when they were the ones doing the business on the pitch?

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:51 am
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:04 pm

Check out our gallery for some distant – and some not so distant – memories...

1. James Rowe

The Chesterfield boss was a prolific goalscorer in non-league football, pictured here with Leamington FC.

Photo: Leamington FC

2. Grant Black

The Belper Town boss played for several non-league clubs, including Buxton.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Grant Black

Black is now having a great season with the Nailers.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Wayne Rooney

The Derby boss needs little introduction. Here he is as a 16-year-old with Everton.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Wayne Rooney
