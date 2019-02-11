Furness Vale turn up the heat on Baslow

With probably their best footballing display of the season, Furness Vale have one foot in the final of the Dore Shield after dominating semi-final opponents Baslow in the first of two legs.

Furness dominated the play from the outset creating chances but not breaking down a rugged Baslow defence, until O’Brien picked up the ball 25 yards out and thundered an unstoppable shot into the top corner. It could so easily have been more before the break but Vale had to wait until the second half to extend their lead, Scorer finding the back of the net before sub Henshall wrapped it up at 3-0.

Vale take the advantage with the second leg at Yeardsley Lane in two weeks. Man of the Match: Jake Anderson.