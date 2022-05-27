Former Chorley boss New Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio says he was attracted to Buxton by their ambition and desire

Jamie Vermiglio believes Buxton match his ambition.

The former Chorley manager was unveiled as Steve Cunningham’s replacement on Tuesday and has quickly set out his intentions for the season ahead.

“I'm delighted to be here,” he said. “It is a fanticic club with a great reputation.

“As soon as I stepped foot in the place and met with the chairmen I was made to feel welcome

“They share my ambition and that is to try and get promoted. We want success and that is why I'm here.

“The club had success last season and credit to them for doing it. We are here to kick on now and we have other aims. I hope to be part of more success.”

Vermiglio guided Chorley to promotion to the National League Premier and a FA Cup fourth round glamour tie against Spurs.

It is an experience that he hopes to use to his advantage during his time at the Silverlands.

“I had a fantastic time at Chorley, they gave me my first opportunity as a player and a manager and I loved every minute of it,” he said.

“We had great success and I gained some wonderful and enjoyable experiences over the last four years.

“Ultimately the drive of the Buxton matches mine and I think I will be able to draw on the experiences.

“It was tough leaving Chorley, but I'm happy and looking forward to pushing on.

"It's about what I do here now and I can't wait to get started.”

He now wants to see high standards maintained around the club .

“I'm keen on high standards in everything we do, whether that is in training, matches or post match.

“We want to ick the club on. We know it will be tough to cement ourselves in the National League North, there are ambitious clubs all vying for the top spots.

“Buxton is an exciting club to be at and I hope the desire of the players matches mine.

“I have been watching from an admiring position and watched a couple of games, there is a community feel here and that is something I want to be a part of.