Former Cardiff City and Mansfield Town man looking to cause big FA Cup shock with minnows Buxton

Ben Turner played in an FA Cup quarter-final for Coventry City against Chelsea. His side were beaten 2-0 as Chelsea made the semi-final for the third time in four years.

Buxton are looking to write themselves into FA Cup history by making it into the third round hat at the expense of Morecambe.

Turner is no stranger to the big stage having lost the 2012 League Cup final to Liverpool while playing for Cardiff and a 2009 FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea with Coventry City.

But a number of players in the Silverlands squad are yet to experience the beauty of a big televised FA Cup tie.

“For me personally, I'm really happy for everyone at the club who hasn't got this fair in the FA Cup before or who hasn’t had a big game in either cup before,” he said.

“It is a nice occasion for me, but myself, Jamie Ward and a few others have experienced it before so it is nice for the younger lads to experience this occasion.

“I will just be trying to support the lads and give them as much help as I can.”

Turner, who played Premier League football with Cardiff, is also delighted for Bucks’ loyal fan-base who are now living the dream.

“It is great for the small following that we do have that we can give them a proper occasion,” he added.

“That is the most important thing. The Fa Cup is all about the dream and what it means to the fans and all the rest of it.

“It is another game of football for some people but for a lot of people it’s a huge occasion and something completely different.

“It is something different for me because it's a non-league journey I am involved in with this club and the lads.

“It's nice it's something different, something different is good and this will be a good experience.”

But Turner believes Buxton - who are the lowest ranked side in the competition - will need Morecambe to have an off day to have any chance of winning.

“They will have more ability than us,” he said. “They have more experience than us and they are full-time so they will be fitter than us.

“We should be totally and absolutely the underdogs. We don't outscore them in any of those things and that is just a fact of it.

“That said, what we can try to do is max out what we have got and play with as much spirit as we can.

“We have to try and bring our A game. Then if a League One team doesn't bring their A game we might have a chance.

“Other than that we will be up against it. The pitch gives a little advantage and it is also probably a bigger game for us than them, which is another little advantage.

“We have to use all the little things we have to try and get a result and that's all we can do.

“We might put our best game together, be totally up for it and on our surface and it still might not be good enough.”

“Anything more than saying we have some sort of chance would be doing a disservice to Morecambe, they are playing League One for a reason and are full-time.

“They should have more of all the basic elements of football than we have, but it is the FA Cup and you never know.”