Former Blackpool striker signs for Buxton and gets off to a flyer

Buxton have signed striker Johnny Johnston from Redditch United – and he got off to a flying start on his debut.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form at step three for Redditch this season, scoring 11 goals.

He started his career with Blackpool before a spell with Gloucester City, from where he moved to Redditch and became hot property thanks to his fine form.

And no sooner had he pulled on a Bucks shirt, he scored twice in the 4-1 win at Marine on Saturday.

Speaking before that game, Bucks boss John McGrath said of his new signing: “He’s someone that we’ve tracked for a while. He’s 21, he’s lightning quick and knows where the back of the net is.

"The biggest compliment I think I can pay him is that he wanted to come and play for Buxton and to be full-time as he’s got ambitions to go on higher so he’s a really exciting signing for us.”