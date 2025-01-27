Former Blackpool striker signs for Buxton and gets off to a flyer
The 21-year-old has been in fine form at step three for Redditch this season, scoring 11 goals.
He started his career with Blackpool before a spell with Gloucester City, from where he moved to Redditch and became hot property thanks to his fine form.
And no sooner had he pulled on a Bucks shirt, he scored twice in the 4-1 win at Marine on Saturday.
Speaking before that game, Bucks boss John McGrath said of his new signing: “He’s someone that we’ve tracked for a while. He’s 21, he’s lightning quick and knows where the back of the net is.
"The biggest compliment I think I can pay him is that he wanted to come and play for Buxton and to be full-time as he’s got ambitions to go on higher so he’s a really exciting signing for us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.