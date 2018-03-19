First league win of the year as Bucks shine under new regime

Buxton’s new management team celebrated their first victory in their second match in charge — and guided the club to their first Evo-Stik Premier League win of the year.

Goals in either half helped Paul Phillips and Steve Halford to a 2-1 win at Workington, who had been eight points above the Bucks at kick-off.

The visitors overcame cold, blustery conditions for the deserved victory, which featured two new signings — pacy winger Jude Oyibo and Callum Chippendale, who followed the managers from Glossop.

Oyibo was named man of the match, while Chippendale put in the 41st minute cross, following a partially-cleared corner, that gave Joe Maguire the chance to head the visitors level.

Workington had taken the lead in the 17th minute against the run of play.

A defender’s slip allowed David Symington to cut in and fire an accurate low drive past Jan Budtz.

The keeper made two good saves in the opening half.

First Budtz advanced quickly from his line to thwart Rigg, who was clean through, and then he did well to catch a high, swirling cross .

Striker Ant Wilson replaced the injured Danny Amos at half-time and 15 minutes later another, attacker, Alastair Taylor came on for Jack Broadhead.

Budtz was almost caught out by Symington’s wind-assist free-kick, which narrowly missed the far post.

But Buxton’s managers were rewarded for their positive moves at the other end when the replacements combined for the winner.

Taylor charged down a Symington forward ball and Wilson took advantage of hesitant defending to drive in the 70th minute winner.

The Bucks might have added to their lead as Hardy worked an opening for Wilson, but his effort was blocked.

Oyibo then weaved his way to the bye-line, only to hit the side-netting with his shot.

The home side pressed for an equaliser late on, but Buxton held firm.

The win, the Bucks’ eighth away from home, took them up to 16th.

Afterwards Phillips and Halford said they were pleased with a fully committed performance, which built on a draw in their first match in charge.

Buxton: Budtz, Meade, McWilliams (Baker), Broadhead (Taylor), Maguire, Degirolamo, Oyibo, McGee, Chippendale, Hardy, Amos (Wilson).

Unused subs: Grayson, Hinsley.

On Saturday, Hednesford are the visitors to Silverlands.

The Bucks travel to Marine on Easter Saturday and two days later they host Matlock Town.