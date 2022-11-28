Fan pictures from the Buxton FC FA Cup game
Hundreds of fans made the journey to Suffolk on Sunday to support Buxton FC when they took on Ipswich Town for the second round of the FA cup.
Here are the pictures taken by some of the 580 fans who sung their hearts out on the terraces of the Portman Road stadium.
"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Louise Cooper, editor.
Page 1 of 3