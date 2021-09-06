FA CUP DRAW: Belper, Buxton, Alfreton discover opponents
The draw for the FA Cup's second qualifying round has been made.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:22 pm
Action will take place on Saturday, September 18.
Winners will receive £3,375 in prizemoney with losing teams pocketing £1,125.
Belper Town have been handed a home tie against Tamworth while the winners of Sherwood Colliery and Buxton entertain the winners of Rushall Olympic or Stafford Rangers.
Alfreton Town travel to the winners of Hednesford Town and Cleethorpes Town.