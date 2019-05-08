Expectations will rise next season Buxton boss warns younger players

Buxton FC boss Paul Philips has warned his young squad that expectations will be higher next year after such a successful season.

He also said he is trying to bolster the squad with some more experienced players to help take them to the next level and wanted to tie up those deals as soon as possible.

Buxton were beaten play-off semi-finalists and Phillips said: “A lot of the lads will be better for the experience of last season, but with a little bit of success comes expectation as well.

“Some of these lads will find now, rather than just turning up and thinking they can play off the cuff with no pressure on them, a lot of supporters now will expect us to again achieve more next year than we did this year.

“Last year we finished seventh and this year in the play-offs. Next year hopefully we can go one better and win the league or get out of the league.

“There will be a lot of expectation on the club and the players.”

Contract options have been taken up on Liam Hardy, Jude Oyibo, Alex Brown, Callum Chippendale and Brad Roscoe and Phillips said: “We have got the younger ones sorted out. We are hoping to bring another three or four in and we want get it sorted quite quickly.

“We want to keep a bit of continuity. Obviously quite a few bridges were built this year and we improved the team and the squad.

“For me it was a no-brainer to keep the young players. They’re all under the age of 23 and fantastic footballers with a big future.

“But we probably now need a little bit more experience in areas we need to strengthen – probably in midfield, a striker and a centre half.

“If we can get them done early doors I’d be quite happy.

“No one else has signed yet. We are working on one or two things and we hope one or two big things may happen in the next few days.

“We are working on them at the moment and hoping we can get them over the line.”

Defender Tom Dean has not been offered a new deal and has left the Bucks while a few others been invited back for training but not offered anything as yet.

Warrington beat Buxton’s conquerors South Shields 2-1 in the play-off final but now have to contest a ‘super’ play-off final to decide who will be promoted.

“Warrington have now got to play King’s Lynn, who we played in the FA Trophy, to get up,” said Phillips.

“So we could still have Warrington and South Shields left in our league and it could still be as strong next year as it was this year which is a strange one.

“It is the strangest play-off system I have ever known and probably the cruellest as well.”

Meanwhile preparations continue for the annual Buxton v Manchester United Legends Day on Sunday, 19th May.

Phillips said they were trying to confirm a couple of very big names, adding: “We are trying to get a couple of big hitters in on board.

“Hopefully we’ll get them in, get a good crowd and give the club a decent day which it deserves for all the effort that’s gone in off the pitch over the last 12 months.”