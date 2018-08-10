England ace could have joined Manchester United last summer for cut price fee

Here are the stories making today’s back page - 10th August 2018.

Manchester United missed the chance to sign Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire for £15m last summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino has blamed Brexit and Spurs’ new stadium for their lack of signings this summer. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have a buy-back option for Colombia defender Yerry Mina following his move to Everton for €60m (£53.9m). (Marca)

Jack Grealish’s Aston Villa contract could contain a clause allowing him to leave if the club fails to win promotion this season. (Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho has been told by the Man United board to work with his current squad and develop youth players instead of demanding money for new signings. (Daily Mirror)

Everton will find out today (Friday) if Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma will join them on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

A deal to take Manchester United’s Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo to Everton collapsed over the Old Trafford club’s failure to sign a replacement. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose could move to Paris St-Germain,by the end of the month (TalkSport)

New Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has deleted a Facebook post saying goodbye to Chelsea fans after receiving abusive comments in the replies section. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough hope to sign 29-year-old Congo winger Yannick Bolasie on loan from the Everton - as well as their midfielder Muhamed Besic, after a £6m deal fell through. (Northern Echo)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says this summer’s transfer window has been the worst he’s ever experienced. (Lancashire Telegraph)