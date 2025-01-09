And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. Chesterfield target Luton man
Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple, who is on loan at Southend United, thought to be on Chesterfield;s radar. The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Shrimpers this season but is set to be recalled this month by the Hatters, according to the Southend Echo. Photo: Getty Images
2. Bristol Rovers close in on Sawyers
Bristol Rovers are set to sign Romaine Sawyers following his exit from AFC Wimbledon, according to the South London Press. The Gas are poised to bring the player to the Memorial Ground on a free transfer. Sawyers, who is 33-years-old, has made 449 appearances in his career to date and has scored 35 goals. He was playing in the Premier League as recently as 2021 with West Brom. Photo: Getty Images
3. Port Vale want Palace striker
Port Vale are in talks with Crystal Palace to sign striker Jemiah Umolu for the rest of the 2024-25 season (South London Press). Umolu, 19, spent two spells on trial with the South London team last season ahead of his impending exit from West Ham. Photo: Getty Images
4. Tigers want Polish youngster
Hull City are interested in Legia Warsaw defender Jan Ziolkowski, according to Polish news outlet Meczyki. Ziolkowski, 19, is under contract at Legia Warsaw until the summer of 2026. He has made 11 appearances so far this season. Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.