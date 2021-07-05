DUFFERS' DIARIES: It’s not just football, the fans are at last ‘coming home’ too

Fans pictured at the Ukraine v England match in Rome on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images.

Now, it may be that by the time you read it football has, in fact, been stopped at the borders and denied entry, but the optimist in me has hope that Wednesday night’s game with Denmark will see England continue to get everyone’s hopes up ahead of a tricky little final on Sunday, whoever the opponents may be.

I’m hesitant to write too much about England in a newspaper more concerned with more local goings on in a football sense, so I’ll largely leave that to those with a wider audience, but if nothing else the Euros have helped reignite the football flame inside so many of us that has largely been missing over the last year or so.

Of course, the professional game has continued but with empty stadiums, which has deprived the match-going supporter the chance to get behind their team in any other way than via TV coverage or live stream. For those who love non-league football, that pleasure has been taken away altogether.

But as one set of players end their season in a tournament that has finally seen so many fans return to grounds, others now prepare to begin their pre-season campaigns for 2021/22 similarly with fans there to cheer them on.

Football without fans just hasn’t been the same. I grew to hate watching matches or highlights with fake crowd noise, empty seats and commentators having to apologise for every profanity picked up by a pitch side microphone.

But having seen patriotic supporters going n uts when goals go in at the Euros and hearing the fans singing in person rather than when a sound mixer clicks a button, I, like many others, now can't wait to get back in a ground and soak up the atmosphere again whether it’s at the top levels or lower down the pyramid.

The Euros, perhaps like other events including Wimbledon, have happened at a really good time when it comes to whetting the appetite of sport lovers who, like everyone else, have had to endure such difficult and unpredictable times in the last 18 months or so.

So here’s to bums back on seats, singing yourselves hoarse and lovers of all teams being welcomed ‘back h ome’.

By Mark Duffy