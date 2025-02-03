Double scorer Brennan earns Buxton boss’s praise

John McGrath felt Buxton deserved their win.

​John McGrath was full of praise for Luke Brennan after he scored two more goals to see off Southport last weekend.

​The 23-year-old has now netted eight goals for the Bucks since joining in November and his double on Saturday saw his side maintain their place in the play-off places.

And McGrath said of his player: “He just wants to get better. His positive attitude to training and match days is evident. It was an excellent performance today.”

Of the overall performance, McGrath said: “I thought it was a game we dominated even though we started quite slowly.

"But once we got hold of the ball and raised the tempo to our level I thought we did really well.

"Josh Popoola did great for the first goal and then after the penalty goes in Johnny Johnstone had a great chance, before they score an obscure goal and it makes it a bit more tense for the last ten or 15 minutes than I’d have liked.”

It was Buxton’s third win in a row and saw Popoola set up Brennan for the opener on 31 minutes before the latter’s penalty was saved early in the second-half but he was able to follow up and net the rebound.

Dior Angus pulled a goal back after a mix-up at the back but the Bucks held out for the three points.

Double scorer Brennan said: "Goals are what I do best. My thanks to the gaffer for making it possible, by giving me so much game time.”

The Bucks are up to seventh in the league table. On Tuesday they were due to travel to Chorley for a 7.45pm kick-off, after this week’s Advertiser went to press, for a key game given Chorley were in eighth, two points behind.

On Saturday, Buxton then go to Rushall Olympic who are fighting hard to get out of the relegation zone and have only lost one of their last six games.

That will then be followed by a home game with South Shields next Tuesday night, who sit in mid-table.