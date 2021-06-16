Derbyshire Falcons head coach Dominic Cork knows his side must bowl better after T20 defeat

The Falcons slipped to their third defeat in four T20 games after losing to Lancashire by seven wickets.

Cork said: "If you post 196, nine times out of 10 you should win the game and as a group we understand we have to get better with the ball.

"We have to keep going, keep working hard and keep putting in the performances and we've got to try in the next three or four games to win them all."

Alex Davies hit 13 fours in an unbeaten 83 off 54 balls as Lancashire chased down a target of 197 with 10 balls to spare.

Liam Livingstone, dropped before he scored, smashed four sixes in 45 off 29 balls and Dane Vilas accelerated to an unbeaten 40 from 18 as Lancashire romped to 197-3.

Leus du Plooy scored a T20 best 92 off 56 balls and Harry Came made 56 from 37 in his third Blast appearance but 196 for 5 proved inadequate.

Lancashire’s chase began badly with Liam Livingstone dropped at third man by Conor McKerr on his T20 debut before Finn Allen was caught behind for a duck in the first over.

Livingstone ramped McKerr for six, before hitting two more off George Scrimshaw and two off Finn Hudson-Prentice as Lancashire ended the powerplay on 72-1.

Livingstone was well caught by Critchley, but Davies reached 50 to leave Lancashire needing 84 off the last 10 overs.