Derby County win the race for Martyn Waghorn’s signature

Martyn Waghorn is set to become Frank Lampard’s seventh summer signing at Derby County, according to reports.

The Rams have faced stiff competition for Waghorn’s signature but look to have beaten off Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in their pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Both Derby and Boro matched Ipswich Town’s valuation of the striker who only joined the Tractor Boys 12 months ago from Glasgow Rangers for a £250,000 transfer fee.

The deal which will take Waghorn from Ipswich to Derby is said to be in the region of £5m, rising to £7.5m with add ons, according to the Derby Telegraph.

The striker is reported to prefer a move to Pride Park.