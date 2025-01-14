​Defensive frailties cost Bucks dearly in defeat

Luke Brennan scores from the spot against Chester. Photo: Phil Peat.

​The Tarmac Silverlands pitch was surrounded by mounds of snow for the match against Chester on Saturday after a huge clearance effort by volunteers, determined to beat the effects of Arctic-type weather.

​Unfortunately for the Bucks, there was no winter warmth from the result, the visitors running out 4-2 winners.

An unchanged home team dominated possession, played some exciting-to-watch football for the crowd of 1,012 and took the lead twice, but couldn't keep out fast-moving Chester, showing less of the defensive authority that has been displayed so often.

Ethan Fitzhugh scored first after 18 minutes, as a well-worked corner from Connor Kirby found the Bucks man who struck the ball with power into the bottom corner.

However, the lead lasted only two minutes, as Charlie Caton drew Chester level from close-range after a goal-mouth scramble inside the six-yard box.

It was the hosts who re-took the lead just before the half hour mark as a through ball found Tommy Elliott who managed to find space in behind the defence before he was brought down inside the box and Luke Brennan smashed past the goalkeeper to reinstate Buxton’s advantage.

But Caton doubled his tally for the afternoon after another penalty was awarded – Liam Ravenhill penalised when he was judged to have stopped a pass with his hand. Caton slotted past True Grant to draw the scores level once again.

There was time for one more goal before the interval, as Harrison Burke smashed a volley into the net from a few yards out, before Jack Bainbridge got the fourth on the hour mark with a low strike.

It was an entertaining game, full of effort and enterprise. Bucks boss John McGrath, however, was far from satisfied.

He said: "Defensively we were poor. We weren't at it. All four Chester goals could have been avoided. Then, they sat in to maintain their lead and our chances became limited.

"Still, there are loads of points to play for during the remainder of the season. We weren't good enough today, but we'll be working hard in training to get back to what we're good at."

The Bucks entertain Peterborough Sports at the TSS on Saturday.