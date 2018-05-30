Defensive duo sign up as Bucks’ squad grows

Buxton made their first new signings of the summer this week as joint-managers Steve Halford and Paul Phillips continue to build for the next campaign.

Defenders Brad Roscoe and Tom Dean have joined the ranks, the latter having been captain of Division One North side Mossley in five years at the Manchester club.

Roscoe, meanwhile, is a 21-year-old who spent time with Preston North End, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde before later playing for Ramsbottom United and under the Bucks management duo at Glossop North End.

And Phillips says he’s delighted with the signings.

He said: “We had Brad with us at Glossop and he was a solid performer every week and in my eyes the player of the year.

“He needed a bit of stability as he’d lost his way a bit but he’s only 21 and the kind of player I think can really push on and play at a higher level as I feel there is lots more to come from him.

“He can play in a couple of the defensive postions too which will help us.

“Tom is about 6ft 4in tall and extremely good in the air, which not only is a plus in defence but also at attacking set pieces. I think he scored around 12 goals last season for Mossley so that shows his threat.

“We had to fight off competition from sides higher up for his signature, including FC United and Curzon Ashton, so it’s a great feather in our cap that he’s chosen to come here ahead of those clubs.

“Our defensive record wasn’t great at all last year and it’s an area we certainly needed to shore up a bit, particularly with Joe Maguire leaving, so to have brought these two players in is a big boost for us.”

Phillips says there are more irons in the fire when it comes to further new additions, but that patience will be a virtue as players consider their options.

He said: “It’s the same every year as players decide what they want to do and inevitably many hold out to see what comes up.

“But I think we are an attractive proposition, particularly given how strongly we finished the last campaign, so I hope players will be keen to come here.

“We already have five or six from last season signed up which added to the new signings means we’re in a good position.”

“We’re keen to get the majority of the squad signed up and settled by the time pre-season starts, although the first couple of friendlies at Dukinfield and Maine Road are designed for us to have a look at some trialists and see if we want to keep any on.

“Before long though we’ll want to be giving the bulk of the squad good minutes in games and the matches being played on 4G pitches will also be valuable in our development.

“As things stand, the Chesterfield game on July 30 is pencilled in as it will be subject to our new pitch being ready, but we are hopeful of being able to have the first game against a top side.”