Damien Crossley taking the positives from Buxton's draw at Atherton Collieries

Buxton's Diego De Girolamo played another 45 minutes on his return from injury, with Damien Crossley impressed with what he saw.

The Bucks were held to a 0-0 draw on a bobbly pitch not fully recovered from waterlogging.

But Crossley was keen to focus on the good aspects of gaining a battling point which could yet prove crucial.

“There are positives to take from the game and it might end up being an important point in the end,” the assistant manager said.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have just got to get as many points as we can. There’s no point looking at other team’s results and working out what they might get from this game or that game.

“There will be ups and downs and surprising results, it happens every season. We have to get as many points as we can no matter where we finish and rack up the points as best as we can.

“The pitch was a leveller. I don’t want to sound disrespectful but it wasn’t good.

“That is no excuse because it is what it is and we had to be prepared to battle on it.

“There were probably only two shots on target and overall it was a difficult game to watch - for us and the fans.”

Crossley was also keen to praise the contribution of Diego De Girolamo who played 45 minutes as he steps up his comeback from injury.

“Diego is getting closer with every time he spends on the pitch,” he added. “When he came on he had composure and calmness.

“He allowed things to happen and they backed off him. They didn’t get tight to him. He did ok when he came on and he is going to get closer and closer.

“With more training sessions behind him this week he will be closer next week.”

Buxton’s promotion hopes were given a lift on Tuesday night when leaders South Shields lost their game in hand at Ashton.

It leaves them three points ahead of Buxton now having both played 32 matches.

Matlock are a point back, but with a game in hand, following their 1-1 draw against FC United of Manchester at the weekend.