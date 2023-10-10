News you can trust since 1852
Cups produce some exciting ties for Hope Valley sides

Last weekend saw all of the Hope Valley League's teams in action in the Derbyshire Divisional and Derbyshire Junior Cups first round
By Sports Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Dove Holes Reserves who have made a 100 per cent start to the season in all competitions.Dove Holes Reserves who have made a 100 per cent start to the season in all competitions.
Dove Holes Reserves who have made a 100 per cent start to the season in all competitions.

In the Derbyshire Divisional Cup, Baslow, thanks to goals from Scott Austin and Lewis Talbotm beat Bamford 2-1 at the Baslow Sports Field.

Buxworth had a resounding 6-2 home win over FC Matlock. the home team’s goals scored by Joe Armstrong (2), Jordan Cooper, Sam Cowley, Sam Hall and an own goal. The Matlock goals came from Louis Jamieson and Jordan Evans

Chapel Town proved too good for Dronfield Woodhouse, running out 3-0 winners with strikes from Lewis Coates, James Tighe and Josh Wood.

Dove Holes had an excellent 3-0 win over Shirebrook Rangers from the Notts Senior league, their goals coming from a Kieran Potter brace and Joel Donnelly.

Tideswell United suffered a 5-1 reverse at a strong Wirksworth Ivanhoe side from the Central Midlands League. A similar fate befell Calver who went down by 9-0 to Chesterfield Youth. also from the Central Midlands League.

In the Junior Cup, Hayfield, with goals from Josh Barlow and Oliver Wright, drew 2-2 with Buxworth Reserves (Jordan Holland and Ben Stanton) going on to win 4-3 on penalties

Hathersage and Blazing Rag fought out a 1-1 draw with Hathersage going through 4-1 on penalties.

Dove Holes Reserves had a 5-0 win at Rowton Lane against Chapel Town Reserves, courtesy of goals by Bill Halsey (2), Jake Keeling (2) and Ryan Bradd.

There was a 4-2 win for Youlgreave United at home to Langwith White Star of the Notts Senior League, goals coming from Lewis Smith (2), Finn Hanney and Shane Spencer.

The 19th Hole made it through to the next round with a 3-2 win at Winster/Darley Dale thanks to a Peter Richardson double and an own goal.